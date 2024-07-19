Watch CBS News

July 19-21 Weekend Events with Michael Juliano

Time Out editor Michael Juliano joins us to talk about the fun events happening in LA this weekend including, the Shakespeare Festival at Griffith Park, RuPaul’s Dragcon, Disney concert at the Hollywood Bowl and Smorgasburg.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.