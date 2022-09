Jim Hill flies an LAFC Falcon An LAFC game at Banc of California Stadium is quite the experience. And one of the features that makes it so much fun are the LAFC falcons! The raptors are part of the pregame festivities, flying around the stadium and ending with some of the planet’s fastest creatures snatching a lure embossed with their opponent's crest. Jim Hill met with the falconers who train these majestic birds to show us how the magic happens!