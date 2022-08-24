Watch CBS News

Jerry O'Connell visits Chargers training camp

Co-Host of "The Talk" Jerry O'Connell took a trip to Costa Mesa to visit with Charger fans and he got more than he bargained for! Watch as Jerry interacts with Jim Hill, Aaron May & Mike Williams and even tries to touch Justin Herbert's hair
