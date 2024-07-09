Watch CBS News

Jenkins using life lessons to lead by example

After a standout football career at Fresno State, LA native Ron Jenkins has spent the last 30 years helping troubled youth. Now he's back in football at LA Southwest College, laying the foundation for the next generation, as Chris Hayre found out
