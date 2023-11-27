Israel-Hamas cease-fire extends, Amazon stabbing charges, avoiding Giving Tuesday scams; The Rundown Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days. The two sides have released hostages and prisoners and allowed some aid into Gaza. Plus, a Santa Ana man is now facing charges in the stabbing of an Amazon employee at a company warehouse in Mission Viejo. Also, CA Attorney General Rob Bonta holds a news conference outside Downtown Women's Center in Downtown LA to offer tips to ensure your charitable donations on Giving Tuesday actually go to legit causes. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.