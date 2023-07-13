Watch CBS News

Irwindale Rock Quarries | Look At This!

In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw takes us to the Irwindale Rock Quarries, which have played a huge part in connecting major Southland landmarks including LA City Hall, Dodger Stadium and more.
