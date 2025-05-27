Investigating the Sephora Kids Trend Get-ready-with-me videos saturate social media feeds, targeting young girls with multi-step skincare routines where popular brands partner with kid-fluencers to create viral skincare products. The skincare industry is cashing in on so-called "Sephora kids," fueled by Gen Alpha (kids under 12). But dermatologists warn that many viral products contain anti-aging ingredients that can harm young skin, and it's hard to tell the products apart. A California lawmaker wants to restrict the sale of some anti-aging products for kids under 18. Critics say that’s misguided. So, CBS News California investigative correspondent Julie Watts teamed up with her daughter's fifth-grade class and the CBS News Confirmed team to examine the risks and the proposed solutions.