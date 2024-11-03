Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal | Travel for All (11/3)

For families affected by Autism, travel can be challenging and stressful, often causing them to avoid it altogether. But thanks to the efforts of Autism Double-Checked, that is beginning to change. Erica Olsen reports.
