Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: The Bow & Arrow (8/25)

It comes with a storied past, but archery is alive and well today in Southern California. Craftsmen and enthusiasts of the sport explain why you might want to experience Zen in a new way thanks to the Bow & Arrow. Erica Olsen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.