Inside SoCal | Little Ethiopia (11/24)

When you visit Little Ethiopia on Fairfax Avenue, this small block does a lot to inspire, educate, and feed all who pass through. From delicious doro wat to Ethiopian coffee, you're guaranteed a real taste of Africa. Erica Olsen reports.
