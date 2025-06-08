Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: Dry Aged Fish (6/8)

Fresh is boring, according to Liwei Liao, and it appears he's on to something. His dry aged fish is coveted by some of the biggest names in L.A. restaurants, and we found there's nothing fishy about it. Erica Olsen reports.
