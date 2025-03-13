Watch CBS News

Inside a Dodgers Fan Experience exhibit in Tokyo

With the Tokyo Series in full swing, Dodgers fans can find tributes to greats like Fernando Valenzuela and Jackie Robinson at a special MLB exhibit at the Tokyo Node. Darren Haynes takes us for an inside look.
