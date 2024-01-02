Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

A huge geyser erupted from a wrecked fire hydrant after a car crashed into in West Hills.

Huge geyser erupts from wrecked fire hydrant West Hills A huge geyser erupted from a wrecked fire hydrant after a car crashed into in West Hills.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On