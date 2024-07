How to play the par-4, 15th hole at Los Serranos North Course Back in May, we showed you how to play the 586-yard, par-5, 18th hole at Los Serranos South Course in Chino Hills. So we had to go back to play the North Course. There were plenty of great holes to pick from, but the people have spoken, and they wanted PGA Teaching Professional Andrew Kramer, to take on the short, but tricky par-4, 15th hole, for this week's edition of help from the pro.