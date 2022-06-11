Watch CBS News

How to beat the heat this weekend

Dr. Kimberly Petrick, from Kaiser Permanente's Santa Monica Family Practice, shares some tips for how to stay cool and safe during this hot weekend. She also says to look out for elderly people, kids and pets during this heat wave.
