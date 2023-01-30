Watch CBS News

Hometown Hero: Heritage Christian's Mike Johnson

Heritage Christian Athletic Director Mike Johnson's been through it and then some. Battling his 3rd case of cancer, Mike is looking to ring that bell one more time as he continues his duties on the court, as our Jill Painter Lopez learned
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.