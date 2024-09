Hollywood Pantages and "Hamilton" cast team up for National Voter Registration Day event The Hollywood Pantages theatre and cast members from the hit musical "Hamilton" are teaming up for an all-day event in honor of National Voter Registration Day. Blaine Alden Krauss, who plays Alexander Hamilton, and Kourtney Keitt, who's part of the Hamilton Ensemble, spoke to us about the event and the importance of voting. Hamilton will be at the Pantages until October 13th.