Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Heavy rain with Wednesday morning's warmer storm brought flood concerns over potential melting of massive amounts of accumulated snow in San Bernardino mountain communities. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Heavy rain hits snow-covered San Bernardino Mountains Heavy rain with Wednesday morning's warmer storm brought flood concerns over potential melting of massive amounts of accumulated snow in San Bernardino mountain communities. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On