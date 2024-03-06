Guilty verdict in "Rust" shooting trial, rain returns, stolen truck pursuit | The Rundown 3/6 A jury has convicted movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the "Rust" movie set. Plus, KCAL News Meteorologist Olga Ospina is tracking this new round of rain and flooding concerns in Southern California. Also, a police chase involving a stolen box truck leads to a hit-and-run on the freeway. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.