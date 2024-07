Gold Medalist excited for her second Olympics She's already won Olympic Gold, but the biggest moment of Kendall Ellis' career happened last month. The 400-meter superstar charged down the outside to win the Olympic Trials and gain a spot in the open 400-meter competition at the Olympics for the first time. It's been a long and arduous journey for Kendall, and our Darren Haynes caught up with her as she gets set for Paris.