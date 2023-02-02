Watch CBS News

Globetrotters stop by KCAL News studio

For 97 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained millions across the globe. They stopped by the KCAL News studio to promote their upcoming local tour & show off a bit for Chris Hayre & Amy Johnson
