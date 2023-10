Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

Police arrested a Glendale Unified School District employee for inappropriately touching two students at a local elementary school.

Glendale school employee arrested for inappropriately touching two students Police arrested a Glendale Unified School District employee for inappropriately touching two students at a local elementary school.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On