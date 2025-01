Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. talk 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Start your engines! Our Jamie Yuccas takes us on a ride with actors Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. The stars of "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" pressed the accelerator and opened up about their bro-mance and even shared what it was like being neighbors during the filming of the movie. "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" is in movie theaters now.