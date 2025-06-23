Watch CBS News

Following in Tiger's Footsteps

Jaden Soong is one of the best junior golfers in the country! The 15-year-old just added the CIF state title to his trophy case, joining the likes of Tiger Woods as one of only a few freshmen to ever win the championship!
