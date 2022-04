Filmmaker Darrell Warren Previews "Ghost of the Game" Filmmaker Darrell Warren is working on a new movie called "Ghost of the Game," about diversity and bringing cultures together through baseball. The unique tale begins in 1945 with two friends who are approached by players of the past seeking help integrating the game. After unsuccessful attempts, the two are approaches again as adults with the same challenge and they help both past and present players learn important lessons on the field.