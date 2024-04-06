Watch CBS News

Fig Restaurant in Santa Monica | KCAL Eats

Damon Gordon, Executive Chef of Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows Fig Restaurant, joins the studio to show off their collaboration with food blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard in a special pop-up menu.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.