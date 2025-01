"Everything is gone," Altadena woman says of devastating Eaton Fire The wildfire in northeast Los Angeles County which killed at least five people left behind widespread destruction. One woman recounts losing her home in the Eaton Fire, and so much else across the broader local community, as she speaks from Altadena. "It's all burned down. Everything - my kids school, our community, our neighbors' houses. Everything is just burned down. Everything is gone."