Evelyn Taft's Overnight Weather Forecast (Feb. 21)

With a massive winter storm heading into Southern California, Evelyn Taft lays out what you should expect among the high-powered winds, frigid temperatures and rare snow falling at elevations as low as 1,000 feet.
