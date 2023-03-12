Watch CBS News

Etiwanda's Ebels a chip of the old block

Trey & Brady Ebel's dad Dino has been a part of Major League Baseball for decades with the Angels & Dodgers - and even Team USA. Now his sons are carving their own baseball paths as teammates for Etiwanda High's baseball team
