Episode 7 with Kyle Hendricks

Angels pitcher Kyle Hendricks joins the Sports Central Podcast to discuss his new role in Anaheim, helping the Cubs win Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and his unique journey from an Ivy League school to the big leagues.
