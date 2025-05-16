Watch CBS News

Episode 6 with Jim Lampley

Jim Lampley chats with Jaime Maggio about his new book "It Happened!" The memoir chronicles Lampley's 50-year sports broadcasting career covering 14 Olympics and, of course, his legendary rise as the voice of the sport of boxing
