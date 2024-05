EPA warns of cyberattacks against US water systems The EPA has issued a warning that cyberattacks against water utilities and facilities nationwide are growing. Also, Sean "Diddy" Combs released a video apologizing for the disturbing video showing him assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. Plus, an investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in a Loma Linda backward. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.