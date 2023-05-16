Watch CBS News

Encino bee swarm: LAPD volunteer hospitalized; others stung

An LAPD volunteer who was swarmed by hundreds of bees in an Encino neighborhood was hospitalized Monday afternoon with dozens of stings. At least one other person was also hospitalized after being swarmed.
