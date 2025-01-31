Watch CBS News

Egg prices reach record-high

Egg prices across the country have reached a record high. It is becoming tougher for families to afford a carton of eggs. Karyn Rispoli, managing editor at Expana, said the bird flu is a contributing factor to the increase in prices.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.