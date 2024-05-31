Watch CBS News

Dunk MS hosts annual charity event

May 30th is World Multiple Sclerosis Day, as groups join together to find a cure, including "Dunk MS". The annual fundraiser started in a high school gym in 2018 and this year's event took over Pauley Pavilion.
