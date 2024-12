DUI suspect leads LAPD on pursuit through San Fernando Valley A DUI suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Monday night. The driver headed northbound on the I-5 Freeway while police dropped back but continued to track it from a helicopter. The suspect exited the freeway in Sun Valley, after reaching more than 100 mph on the 5 Freeway. The suspect continued the fast speed despite going down tight streets.