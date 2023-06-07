Watch CBS News

Drug sniffing dogs now on Carnival Cruises

In a video message, Duffy said that customers can now expect more security officers, a 1 a.m. curfew for guests under 15 and these drug-sniffing dogs. Carnival becomes the first cruise line to add them. Lesley Marin reports.
