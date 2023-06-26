Watch CBS News

Draper living out golf dream at St. Andrews

Chaminade's Will Draper is finishing up his schooling at the most iconic golf club in the world as a golf scholar. Beyond taking care of his masters degree, he's out there winning championships as he prepares for a pro golf career
