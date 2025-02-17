Watch CBS News

Doughty is Back for the Kings

He missed the first half of the season but Kings legend Drew Doughty is back and ready to lead the team on a big run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Drew also has some fun with us on if his teeth are worth another Stanley Cup!
