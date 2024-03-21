DOJ sues Apple, UN artificial intelligence resolution, potentially wet weekend | The Rundown 3/21 The DOJ and dozens of other states, including California, have hit Apple with a landmark anti-trust lawsuit. Apple is accused of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain a monopoly on the smartphone market. Also, the United Nations has adopted its first resolution on artificial intelligence to ensure the technology is safe, secure, and trustworthy. Plus, enjoy the sunshine while you can because we could have a wet weekend ahead! Meteorologist Paul Deanno has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.