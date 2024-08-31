Doctor agrees to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death A doctor charged in connection with the ketamine-related death of Matthew Perry has agreed to plead guilty. In his plea deal, Dr. Mark Chavez admitted to conspiring with another physician to give the actor an illegal, dangerous amount of the Schedule III drug in the weeks leading up to his death. Just days before Perry died, Chavez was interviewed by investigators with the Medical Board of California and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. He is expected to enter his guilty plea in federal court at a later date.