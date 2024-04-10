Disneyland line-cutter crackdown, OC elderly scam warning, tracking weekend storm Disneyland and Walt Disney World are cracking down on guests who unfairly cut the lines at the theme parks. The resorts are changing their policies for visitors with disabilities to stop people from taking advantage of the current system. Also, Cypress police have issued a warning about a suspect accused of scamming elderly people out of lots of money. Plus, enjoy the warm weather now because another storm is coming to Southern California this weekend! Meteorologist Paul Deanno has the details in your Next Weather. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.