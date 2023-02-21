Watch CBS News

Director Sarna Lapine discusses Sondheim musical

The award-winning musical "Sunday in the Park with George" is now running at the Pasadena Playhouse, kicking off a monthlong celebration of the works of Stephen Sondheim. Director Sarna Lapine discusses the play.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.