Deadly shooting at Norwalk tobacco shop

A deadly confrontation inside a Norwalk Tobacco shop. Los Angeles County Sheriff's says the owner shot and killed one of the men accused of trying to rob his store. KCAL's Jasmine Viel talked to the store's co-owner.
