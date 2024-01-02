Deadly house fire, Compton street takeover turns burglary, arrests in officer killing; The Rundown A house fire in Arcadia leaves three people dead and two others injured. Plus, an illegal street takeover turns into a burglary at a Compton Mexican restaurant after a drive involves backs into the business. Also, Oakland officials have made several arrests in the killing of an officer who was on duty last Friday. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.