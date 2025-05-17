Watch CBS News

Deadly explosion outside Palm Springs fertility clinic "an intentional act of terrorism," FBI says

Zach Boetto reports from Palm Springs, where one person was killed and at least four others were injured in an explosion outside of a fertility clinic on Saturday. Federal investigators are calling it an "intentional act of terrorism."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.