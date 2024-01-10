Deadly avalanche victim identified, youth tackle football ban efforts, Alaska Airlines cancellations Officials have identified the man killed in today's avalanche at a ski resort. 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd lived in both Point Reyes and the Truckee area. Three other people were hurt in the incident. Plus, efforts to ban tackle football for young kids have passed their first major hurdle. Also, Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on its 737 Max 9 Jets through Saturday. The decision will affect 110-150 flights daily. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.