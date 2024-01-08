Curren Price corruption charges, Anaheim double hit-and-run, Boeing problems; The Rundown LA Councilman Curren Price has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges, which stem from accusations of embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest. Plus, the search continues for a driver involved in two hit-and-run incidents that left three people hurt and one woman dead. Also, United Airlines officials confirmed today that it found loose bolts on door plugs on several planes during its preliminary inspection of its grounded 737 Max 9 airliners. The investigation comes after the mid-air blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.