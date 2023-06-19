Watch CBS News

Crowds flock to Pasadena Chalk Festival

The streets of Pasadena were flooded with both people and art this weekend, as many headed to the area for the annual Pasadena Chalk Festival, which featured hundreds of pieces of art from more than 500 of the area's most talented artists.
