Crews battling the Bridge Fire request help from out-of-state and NorCal agencies Three large wildfires are burning across Southern California, affecting vast areas and leading to evacuations. Fueled by dry conditions and high winds, the fires are threatening homes and other structures in multiple counties, displacing thousands of residents. Together, the Bridge Fire, Line Fire and Airport Fire have scorched tens of thousands of acres, and continue to challenge firefighting efforts. "These three simultaneous fires are stressing resources for the fire department, " Los Angeles County Chief Anthony Marrone said while his department tried to contain the Bridge Fire. "We're asking for resources from Northern California and adjoining states."